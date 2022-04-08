The Watseka Public Library's Spring Reading Challenge "Growing Readers of All Ages" continues. Patrons will have the opportunity to log their reading, win prizes and grow their habit of reading this spring. Having a library card is not required to participate in this challenge. Sign-up today and come claim a registration reward at the library.
The Watseka Public Library's Spring Book Sale will take place May 5-7. We are accepting book donations now.
The week of April 18 we will have a Kid's Drop-in/Take Home craft: Plastic Egg Parachute.
Tuesday, April 19 we will have Preschool Story Time: April Showers at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 19 Clove Alliance will be doing a Book Give-Away for ages 3-8.
Saturday, April 23 we will have a Family Fun Day with the theme "Seeds, Pots, and Plants" from 9:30 a.m.-noon. Activities will be for all ages.
Saturday, April 30 we will have Morning with Molly and Max: Body Safety presented by Clove Alliance from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Recommended ages 3-8.