Week of July 31- August 4
Watermelon take-home craft all week while supplies last
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
Week of July 31- August 4
Watermelon take-home craft all week while supplies last
Wednesday August 2nd PreSchool Storytime- Water fun, dress to get wet
Thursday, August 3rd Storywalk Ribbon Cutting sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 AM in Lakeview Park
Final Week to pick up Summer Reading Prizes
Week of August 7th -August 12th
S'more's take-home craft all week while supplies last
Wednesday August 9th Preschool Storytime- School Days
Thursday August 10th Adult Craft, sign-up REQUIRED, space is limited
Saturday August 12th, StoryWalk Grand Opening Celebration 11:00 - 1:00 at Lakeview Park- Balloon Animals, Temporary Tattoos, and Popsicles sponsored by the Friends of the Watseka Public Library. The first book will be Over in The Meadow, Illustrated by Jill Mc Donald, read the story as you walk the path! This is a joint project with the City of Watseka and Public Works. Everyone is welcome.
Week of August 13th
Bees take-home Craft all week while supplies last
Wednesday August 16th Preschool Storytime- Germs
