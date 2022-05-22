Watseka Public Library staff have provided the following two-week look ahead.
The week of May 30th we will have the Drop-in/Take Home Craft "Outdoor Journal" available.
May 31st Kicks off our 2022 Summer Reading Program: Read Beyond the Beaten Path! Our Summer Program is for all ages. Patrons will have the opportunity to log their reading and win prizes. Having a library card is not required to participate in this challenge. On Tuesday, May 31st we will have kick-off activities all day including, a story walk, a guessing game, a simple craft, sidewalk chalk art, popsicles, smores and more!
Wednesday, June 1st we will have "Rules of the Road" from 10:00AM-12:00PM. Sign-up is required.
The week of June 6th we will have the Drop-in/Take Home Craft "Popsicle Stick Campfire" available.
Tuesday, June 7th we will have Preschool Story Time: "Camping Outside" at 10:00AM.
Wednesday, June 8th we will have the activity "Would You Survive?" - Teen Edition from 12:00PM-5:00PM.
Thursday, June 9th we will have a Family Puppet Show with professional puppeteer Anne Newman at 1:00PM.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.