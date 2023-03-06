At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, the general public is invited to attend “John Deere: A discussion of the history and future of agriculture” at Watseka Public Library, 201 S. Fourth.

Brian Ellis, an internationally acclaimed author, storyteller, historian and naturalist, will use a first-person monologue as he portrays Deere. The setting will be that of a private board meeting as Deere announces his retirement from John Deere and Company. During the portrayal, Ellis will show the founder of the company reflecting on his life of successes and struggles.

