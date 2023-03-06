At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, the general public is invited to attend “John Deere: A discussion of the history and future of agriculture” at Watseka Public Library, 201 S. Fourth.
Brian Ellis, an internationally acclaimed author, storyteller, historian and naturalist, will use a first-person monologue as he portrays Deere. The setting will be that of a private board meeting as Deere announces his retirement from John Deere and Company. During the portrayal, Ellis will show the founder of the company reflecting on his life of successes and struggles.
Ellis resides in Bishop Hill, and has worked with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, and the Field Museum in Chicago. He is a participant in the Humanities Council’s Road Scholars Speakers Bureau.
The Friends of Watseka Public Library are hosting this free program. Additionally, the Illinois Humanities Council has provided funding for the program. The program was originally slated to be presented in March, 2020, but was canceled due to the pandemic.
For more information on this, or other library programs, call 815-432-4544. The library, as with this program, offers a variety of programs and activities throughout the year, which require no library card/membership to attend or participate in.