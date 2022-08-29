The Watseka Public Library will continue the “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars and Beyond” Reading Challenge. This challenge is for ages 5-13 and runs from September 1st-30th. Young patrons can log their minutes read and complete NASA-themed activities to earn badges and tickets. Tickets can be entered to win one of our grand prizes. Prizes and incentives are available while supplies last and must be picked up by a student or parent/guardian. No library card is required. Download the Beanstack app today, or come into the library to sign up!
Monday, September 5th the Watseka Public Library will be closed in honor of Labor Day.
The Week of September 6th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft "Paper Plate Alien" available.
Tuesday, September 6th we will have Preschool Story Time "The Moon" at 10:00AM.
Thursday, September 8th we will have an Adult Craft "Scarecrow Decoration" at 10:00AM. Sign-up is required.
The week of September 12th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft "Space Launch System Workbook" available.
Tuesday, September 13th we will have Preschool Story Time "Leaves" at 10:00AM.
Saturday, September 17th we will have Family Fun "Spaced-Out" from 9:30AM-12:00PM. Activities will be available for all ages.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.