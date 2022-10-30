Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
Darcy will be offering a series of classes to demonstrate the apps that the library offers for your phone or tablet. The class will show you how to install the app onto your device and demonstrate using the app. Patrons can sign up for the Beanstack class on either Tuesday, November 15th at 1:00PM OR Thursday, November 17th at 10:00AM. Sign-up is required.
The Week of November 7th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft "Cute Corn Cobs" available.
Tuesday, November 8th, we will have Preschool Story Time: "Owl" at 10:00AM.
On Friday, November 11th we will be closed in honor of Veteran's Day. Our hours will resume on Saturday, November 12th from 9:00AM-1:00PM.
The Week of November 14th we will have the Drop-in Craft "Turkey Paper Bags" available.
Tuesday, November 15th we will have Preschool Story Time: "Turkey Time" at 10:00AM.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.