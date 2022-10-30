Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:

Darcy will be offering a series of classes to demonstrate the apps that the library offers for your phone or tablet. The class will show you how to install the app onto your device and demonstrate using the app. Patrons can sign up for the Beanstack class on either Tuesday, November 15th at 1:00PM OR Thursday, November 17th at 10:00AM. Sign-up is required.

