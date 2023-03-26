Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
Spring into Reading! Join our latest Beanstack Reading Challenge for the month of April. Log your reading to earn badges and tickets for our various grand prize drawings! This Challenge is for ALL ages, and NO library card is required. All prizes must be picked up in person. Download the Beanstack app and join!
The week of April 3rd we will have the Kid’s Drop-in Craft: “Paper Eggs” Available.
April 3rd we will begin accepting book donations for the Friends of the Library Book Sale. The Book Sale will take place April 20th-22nd.
Wednesday, April 5th we will have Preschool Story Time: “Easter Fun” at 10:00AM.
Thursday, April 6th we will have our Teen Book Talk at 4PM. Free snacks provided!
The week of April 10th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft: "Frogs" available.
Wednesday, April 12th we will have Preschool Story Time: "Chicks" at 10:00AM.
The Library has acquired a scratch- off poster of the "Top 100 Books of all time in all Genres." Be the first person to read any of the classic books on the poster in 2023, and you will get to scratch off the poster square, and you will earn a ticket into the grand prize drawing for a Kindle or $100 Barnes & Noble gift card.
The Library has begun a year-long reading challenge: "Adventure 365" through the Beanstack app. This challenge is for all ages and no library card is required. Log your reading throughout the 2023 year and earn prizes and tickets for the grand prize drawing of a Kindle or $100 Barnes and Noble gift card!
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.