Week of July 10, 2023
Week of July 10th We will have a Scavenger Hunt in the library with candy prizes. One prize per person per day.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 8:22 pm
Week of July 17
Preschool Story Time 10:00 AM July 19, Bluey
Craft : Animal Coloring Farm
Week of July 24
July 25, 10:00 AM Baby Book Club with Jeanne from Easter Seals. Book and activity. Birth-age Two, older siblings are welcome to attend.
July 26th, 10:00 AM Safe Banking for Seniors. Join Ashley Ward and Nikki Tobenski from Iroquois Federal Bank as they present information from the American Bankers Association Foundation's Banking for Senior's Campaign.
This program will help older people and their caregivers understand the risks of fraud and financial abuse and how to protect themselves and the ones they love. We hope to see you there!
On Going
Summer Reading June 5-July 14 The Summer Reading Challenge is coming to an end on July 14th. Be sure to enter your tickets for available prizes shown on the APP. Please stop by the front desk if you have questions about how to enter your tickets! Remember, everyone who meets their reading challenge goal and completes the challenge is automatically entered into the Grand Prize Drawing for the Kindle, Polaroid Camera, or Pool Floaties!
The StoryWalk is coming, stay tuned for the grand opening date at Lakeview Park! This is a joint project with the City of Watseka and Public Works.
