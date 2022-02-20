Watseka Public Library has events planned in the next two weeks. They include:
The week of February 21st we will have a Kid’s Drop-in/Take Home Craft: Lincoln Penny
The library will be open for Presidents Day, Feb. 21
Feb. 24 the library will have an adult, in-person craft: Beginner Embroidery at 10 a.m.. Sign-up is required.
March 1 the library will have Preschool Story Time: Cars, Trucks, Planes, and Trains at 10 a.m..
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email the proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public. For those who live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for a library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.