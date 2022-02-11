The Watseka Public Library has planned several events and activities for the next two weeks. They include:
Tuesday, February 15th we will have Preschool Story Time: Birthday Fun at 10:00AM
Saturday, February 19th we will have a Family Fun Day at the Library. Train activities and electric train demonstrations will be available for all ages from 9:30AM-12:00PM
The week of February 21st we will have a Kid’s Drop-in/Take Home Craft: Lincoln Penny
The library will be OPEN for Presidents Day, February 21st
Thursday, February 24th we will have an adult, in-person craft: Beginner Embroidery at 10:00AM. Sign-up is required.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.