Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
Tuesday, May 17th we will have Preschool Story Time: In the Garden at 10:00AM.
Saturday, May 21st we will have a Family Fun Day: Puppets and Puppetry - crafts and activities for all ages from 9:30AM-12:00PM.
Tuesday, May 24th we will have a Baby Book Club at 10:00AM.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.