Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
The Watseka Public Library has an ongoing Reading Challenge: "Hallow-read 2022" for ALL AGES. This challenge will run from October 1st-31st. Patrons can log their minutes read and complete spooky-theme activities to earn badges and tickets. Tickets can be entered to win one of our 13 grand prizes. No library card is required. Download the Beanstack app today, or come into the library to sign up!
Tuesday, October. 18th we will have Preschool Story Time "Books for Breakfast" at 10:00AM.
Darcy will be offering a series of classes to demonstrate the apps that the library offers for your phone or tablet. The class will show you how to install the app onto your device and demonstrate using the app. Patrons can sign up for the Share App class on either Tuesday, October 18th at 1:00PM OR Thursday, October 20th at 10:00AM. Patrons can also sign up for the Libby App class on either Tuesday, October 25th at 1:00PM OR Thursday, October 2th at 10:00AM. Sign-up is required.
Wednesday, October 19th there will be a Community Read event with the Author Sarah Weeks, who wrote "Pie" at 6:00PM.
Tuesday, October 25th we will have Baby Book Club at 10:00AM. No sign-up required.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.