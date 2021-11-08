The Watseka Public Library will be having a book sale on Nov. 18 through Nov. 20. Hours of the sale are 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; Saturday hours are 9:30 a.m. to noon. The sale will be in the Library’s meeting room at 201 South Fourth Street in Watseka.
The library is a public building and the State of Illinois is requiring that masks be worn in public buildings. The sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Watseka Public Library. The cost of books is a freewill donation. Proceeds will benefit Library programming.