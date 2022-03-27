The Watseka Public Library has several events planned for the next two weeks, according to information from the library.
The Spring Reading Challenge "Growing Readers of All Ages" through the Beanstack app continues through April 22. Patrons will have the opportunity to log their reading, win prizes and grow their habit of reading this spring. Having a library card is not required to participate in this challenge. Sign-up today and come claim a registration reward at the library.
The week of April 4 the library will have the Drop-in/Take Home Craft Paper Kites available.
On April 5 the library will host Preschool Story Time: Bunny Rabbit at 10 a.m.
ON April 7 the library will have the program "Growing and Using Herbs with Master Gardener Sally Mabbitt at 10 a.m. Sign-up is required for this program.
On April 12 the library will have Preschool Story Time: Chicks and Ducks at 10 a.m.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email the proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public. Those who live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits pay no fee for a library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.