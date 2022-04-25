Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
The Week of May 1st we will have a Mother's Day Take Home Craft.
Tuesday, May 3rd we will have Preschool Story Time: Mommy's & Daddy's at 10:00AM.
The Watseka Public Library's Spring Book Sale will take place, May 5th, 6th and 7th.
Tuesday, May 10th we will have Preschool Story Time: Over in the Meadow at 10:00AM.
Thursday, April 12th we will have an adult Button Craft at 10:00AM. Sign-up is required.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.