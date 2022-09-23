Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
The Watseka Public Library will begin a new Reading Challenge: "Hallow-read 2022" for ALL AGES. This challenge will run from October 1st-31st. Patrons can log their minutes read and complete spooky-theme activities to earn badges and tickets. Tickets can be entered to win one of our grand prizes. No library card is required. Download the Beanstack app today, or come into the library to sign up!
Tuesday, October 4th we will have Preschool Story Time "Corn and Scarecrows" at 10:00AM.
October 6th, 7th, & 8th we will have our Friend's of the Library Fall Book Sale. The Book Sale will begin Thursday the 6th at 10:00AM and run through Saturday the 8th at 12:00PM. We are accepting donations NOW!
Tuesday, October 11th we will have Preschool Story Time "Fall Friends" at 10:00AM.
Thursday, October 13th we will have an adult craft at 10:00AM. Sign-up is required.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.