Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:

The Watseka Public Library will begin a new Reading Challenge: "Hallow-read 2022" for ALL AGES. This challenge will run from October 1st-31st. Patrons can log their minutes read and complete spooky-theme activities to earn badges and tickets. Tickets can be entered to win one of our grand prizes. No library card is required. Download the Beanstack app today, or come into the library to sign up!

