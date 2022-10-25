Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
The week of October 31st we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft "Crazy Leg Candy Corn" available.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 6:06 pm
Darcy will be offering a series of classes to demonstrate the apps that the library offers for your phone or tablet. The class will show you how to install the app onto your device and demonstrate using the app. Patrons can sign up for the Cloudlibrary class on either Tuesday, November 1st at 1:00PM OR Thursday, November 3rd at 10:00AM. Sign-up is required.
Tuesday, November 1st we will have Preschool Story Time: "Pumpkin Patch" at 10:00AM.
Thursday, November 3rd we are offering the "Rules of the Road" at 10:00AM-12:00PM. Sign-up is required.
Saturday, November 5th we will be presenting the documentary, "An American Home," depicting the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee. The documentary will be showing at 10:00AM and sign-up is required.
The Week of November 7th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft "Cute Corn Cobs" available.
Tuesday, November 8th, we will have Preschool Story Time: "Owl" at 10:00AM.
On Friday, November 11th we will be closed in honor of Veteran's Day. Our hours will resume on Saturday, November 12th from 9:00AM-1:00PM.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.
