Saturday September 2nd, you can view the new StoryWalk Story at Lakeview Park- Yoga Bunny, by Brian Russo. See dates below to join us for Yoga in the Park. Carrie will be teaching a 30 minute family yoga in Lakeview park, suitable for all ages 3 and up! Bring a mat if you already have one, some mats will be available while supplies last. Please note that Yoga will not be held in the Rain!

Choose Story Time on Wednesday or Thursday, starting in September. It will be the same story time both days, but you can choose which day works best for you!

Week of September 4th

Autumn Nature Sprites, drop in craft all week while supplies last

Wednesday September 6th Preschool Storytime- Camping at 10AM

Thursday September 7th Preschool Storytime- Camping at 10AM

Saturday September 9th, Family Yoga in the park

Week of September 11

Acorn Drop in Craft all week while supplies last

Tuesday September 12th

Wednesday September 13th Preschool Storytime- Honeybee 10 AM

Thursday September 14th Preschool Storytime- Honeybee 10 AM

Week of September 18

Acorn Drop in Craft, all week while supplies last

Wednesday August 20th Preschool Storytime- Johnny Appleseed 10 AM

Thursday August 21st Preschool Storytime- Johnny Appleseed 10 AM

Thursday September 21st Kevin Lighty from WCIA 3 at 6:30 PM - Watch for more information!

