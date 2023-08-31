Saturday September 2nd, you can view the new StoryWalk Story at Lakeview Park- Yoga Bunny, by Brian Russo. See dates below to join us for Yoga in the Park. Carrie will be teaching a 30 minute family yoga in Lakeview park, suitable for all ages 3 and up! Bring a mat if you already have one, some mats will be available while supplies last. Please note that Yoga will not be held in the Rain!
Choose Story Time on Wednesday or Thursday, starting in September. It will be the same story time both days, but you can choose which day works best for you!
Week of September 4th
Autumn Nature Sprites, drop in craft all week while supplies last
Wednesday September 6th Preschool Storytime- Camping at 10AM
Thursday September 7th Preschool Storytime- Camping at 10AM
Saturday September 9th, Family Yoga in the park
Week of September 11
Acorn Drop in Craft all week while supplies last
Tuesday September 12th
Wednesday September 13th Preschool Storytime- Honeybee 10 AM
Thursday September 14th Preschool Storytime- Honeybee 10 AM
Week of September 18
Acorn Drop in Craft, all week while supplies last
Wednesday August 20th Preschool Storytime- Johnny Appleseed 10 AM
Thursday August 21st Preschool Storytime- Johnny Appleseed 10 AM
Thursday September 21st Kevin Lighty from WCIA 3 at 6:30 PM - Watch for more information!
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for more reminders!