The Watseka Public Library staff are providing a two-week look ahead at activities.
Do you feel like summer has passed you by? It's not too late. Join us Saturday August 13th from 9:30-Noon for Family Fun Day, Life at the Beach! There will be crafts, a photo booth, and you can have a non-alcoholic drink at the TikiBar! Check out a book on Saturday and enter to win a beach themed prize! We will continue to have beach themed crafts the week of August 15th while supplies last.
Tuesday, August 16th we will have Preschool Story Time "Play Time" at 10:00AM. No library card required.
The week of August 22nd we will have Board Games & Drop-in Crafts after school.
Tuesday, August 23rd we will have Baby Book Club at 10:00AM. No library card required.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.