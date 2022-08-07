The Watseka Public Library staff are providing a two-week look ahead at activities.

Do you feel like summer has passed you by? It's not too late. Join us Saturday August 13th from 9:30-Noon for Family Fun Day, Life at the Beach! There will be crafts, a photo booth, and you can have a non-alcoholic drink at the TikiBar! Check out a book on Saturday and enter to win a beach themed prize! We will continue to have beach themed crafts the week of August 15th while supplies last.

