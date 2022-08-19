The Watseka Public Library staff has offered a two-week look at events and activities happening at the library.
September 1st the Watseka Public Library will begin the “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars and Beyond” Reading Challenge. This challenge is for ages 5-13 and runs from September 1st-30th. Young patrons can log their minutes read and complete NASA-themed activities to earn badges and tickets. Tickets can be entered to win one of our grand prizes. No library card is required. Download the Beanstack app today, or come into the library to sign up!