Here is the Watseka Public Library two-week look ahead:
Tuesday, July 12th we will have Preschool Story Time "At the Beach" at 10:00AM.
Thursday, July 14th we will have an adult craft "Suncatchers" at 10:00AM. Sign-up is required.
Tuesday, July 19th we will have Preschool Story Time "Zoo Animals" at 10:00AM in the Children's Section.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee