Watseka Public Library offers a two week look ahead at activities. They include:
The week of August 8th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft "Paper Plate Beachball" available.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Watseka Public Library offers a two week look ahead at activities. They include:
The week of August 8th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft "Paper Plate Beachball" available.
Tuesday, August 9th we will have Preschool Story Time "Down on the Farm" at 10:00AM. No library card required.
Wednesday, August 10th we will have the Adult Craft: "Cookie Decorating" at 10:00AM. Sign-up is required.
Saturday, August 13th we will have Family Fun Day "Life at the Beach" from 9:30AM-12:00PM. There will be fun activities for all ages. No library card required.
The week of August 15th we will have Beach Crafts available for kids while supplies last.
Tuesday, August 16th we will have Preschool Story Time "Play Time" at 10:00AM. No library card required.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.