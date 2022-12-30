Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
The "Once Upon a Winter" Reading Challenge is still going on at the WPL! Log your reading in the beanstack app to earn tickets for our various grand prizes! This challenge is for all ages and no library card is required.
Monday, January 9th the library is starting a year long Reading Challenge "Adventure 365." This challenge is for all ages and NO library card is required! Log your reading to earn prizes and tickets! At the end of the year we will hold a grand prize drawing for all who participated!
The Library has acquired a scratch- off poster of the "Top 100 Books of all time in all Genres." Be the first person to read any of the classic books on the poster in 2023, and you will get to scratch off the poster square, and you will earn a ticket into the grand prize drawing for a kindle!
The week of January 9th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft: "Paper Roll Gnomes" available.
Beginning January 9th we will have the Adult Drop-in Craft: "Embroidery Journal" available as well.
Wednesday, January 11th we will have Preschool Story Time: "Snowy Animals" at 10:00AM.
The library will be showing all three Chronicles of Narnia movies for all ages on the big screen in the meeting room on the first three Thursdays of January. The first movie, “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” will play Thursday, January 5th at 4PM. "Prince Caspian" will play Thursday, January 12th at 4PM. Finally, "Voyage of the Dawn Treader" will be played Thursday, January 19th at 4PM. These movies are PG, therefore any child under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Children must be picked up by 6:30PM.
The week of January 16th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft: "Rockin' Snowman" available.
The week of January 16th the first 10 Teens can come pick up their free copy of the next Teen Book Club book: "Unchosen" by Katharyn Blair. This book will also be available to check out as well. Stay tuned for the book talk date!
Wednesday, January 18th we will have Preschool Story Time: "Oh Snow!" at 10:00AM.
Saturday, January 21st we will have our Family Fun Day: "Narnia" from 9:30AM to 12:00PM. This program is for all ages and will include crafts, games, a photo booth, and more!
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.