Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
The Library has acquired a scratch- off poster of the "Top 100 Books of all time in all Genres." Be the first person to read any of the classic books on the poster in 2023, and you will get to scratch off the poster square, and you will earn a ticket into the grand prize drawing for a kindle or Barnes & Noble gift card.
The Library has begun a year-long reading challenge: "Adventure 365" through the Beanstack app. This challenge is for all ages and no library card is required. Log your reading throughout the 2023 year and earn prizes and tickets for the grand prize drawing of a kindle or $100 Barnes and Noble gift card!
The week of February 13th we will have the Drop-in Craft: Crazy Leg Hearts" available.
Monday, February 13th we will have Make & Take Valentine's with the WCHS Boy's Basketball team from 3:30-5:30!
Wednesday, February 15th we will have Preschool Story Time: "Day of Hearts" at 10:00AM.
The week of February 19th we will have an Adult Drop-in Craft TBA. We will also have the Kid's Drop-in Craft "Crocodile Puppets" available.
Tuesday, February 21st we will have Baby Book Club at 10:00AM.
Peter Rabbit & Mr. McGregor's Garden are coming to the library! Join us on Wednesday, February 22nd to kick off our newest adventures with the "Peter Rabbit" movie at 1:30PM. This is a Unit 9 Early Release day! NO library card is required!
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.