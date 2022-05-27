Our 2022 Summer Reading Program: Read Beyond the Beaten Path continues throughout the month of June! Our Summer Program is for all ages. Patrons will have the opportunity to log their reading and win prizes. Having a library card is not required to participate in this challenge.
The week of June 6th we will have the Drop-in/Take Home Craft "Popsicle Stick Campfire."
Tuesday, June 7th we will have Preschool Story Time: "Camping Outside" at 10:00AM.
Wednesday, June 8th we will have "Would You Survive? - Teen Edition" from 12:00PM-5:00PM.
Thursday, June 9th we will have a Family Puppet Show with professional puppeteer, Anne Newman at 1:00PM.
The week of June 13th we will have the Drop-in/Take Home Craft "Tent Camping Scene."
Tuesday, June 14th we will have Preschool Story Time: "Going Buggy" at 10:00AM.
Wednesday, June 15th we will have Bottle Rocketry with Mr. Simpson at 9:30AM and 1:00PM. Sign-up is required.
Thursday, June 16th we will have "Survivor - Teen Edition" from 10:00AM-12:00PM. Sign-up is required.
Saturday, June 18th we will have Family Fun Day: "Insects, Bees and Honey" from 9:30AM-12:00PM. Activities will be for all ages.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee