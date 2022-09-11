Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
The Watseka Public Library will continue the “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars and Beyond” Reading Challenge. This challenge is for ages 5-13 and runs from September 1st-30th. Young patrons can log their minutes read and complete NASA-themed activities to earn badges and tickets. Tickets can be entered to win one of our grand prizes. Prizes and incentives are available while supplies last and must be picked up by a student or parent/guardian. No library card is required. Download the Beanstack app today, or come into the library to sign up!
The week of September 19th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft "Pastel Galaxy" available.
Tuesday, September 20th we will have Preschool Story Time "Apples" at 10:00AM.
Wednesday, September 21st we will announce our Teen Book Club book of the season. The first 10 teens to come into the library will receive a free copy of the book.
The week of September 26th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft "Paper Moon Cutout" available.
Tuesday, September 27th we will have Baby Book Club at 10:00AM.
Saturday, October 1st will begin our Reading Challenge "Hallow-read 2022." More information to be announced.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.