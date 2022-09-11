Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:

The Watseka Public Library will continue the “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars and Beyond” Reading Challenge. This challenge is for ages 5-13 and runs from September 1st-30th. Young patrons can log their minutes read and complete NASA-themed activities to earn badges and tickets. Tickets can be entered to win one of our grand prizes. Prizes and incentives are available while supplies last and must be picked up by a student or parent/guardian. No library card is required. Download the Beanstack app today, or come into the library to sign up!

