The new StoryWalk Story at Lakeview Park is Yoga Bunny, by Brian Russo. See dates below to join us for Yoga in the Park. Carrie will be teaching a 30 minute family yoga in Lakeview park, suitable for all ages 3 and up! Bring a mat if you already have one, some mats will be available to use, first come, first served. Please note that Yoga will not be held in the Rain!
Choose Story Time on Wednesday or Thursday, starting in September. It will be the same story time both days, but you can choose which day works best for you!
Week of September 11
Acorn Drop in Craft all week while supplies last
Tuesday September 12th Yoga in the Park
Wednesday September 13th Preschool Storytime- Honeybee 10 AM
Thursday September 14th Preschool Storytime- Honeybee 10 AM
Week of September 18
Acorn Drop in Craft, all week while supplies last
Wednesday August 20th Preschool Storytime- Johnny Appleseed 10 AM
Thursday August 21st Preschool Storytime- Johnny Appleseed 10 AM
Thursday September 21st Kevin Lighty from WCIA 3 at 6:30 PM - Watch for more information!
Week of September 25
Pine Cone Squirrels Drop in Craft, all week while supplies last
Tuesday September 26th Yoga in the Park
Tuesday September 26th Baby Book Club at 10 AM
Saturday September 30, Yoga in the Park
