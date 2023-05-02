Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
The week of May 8th we will have the Kid’s Drop-in Craft: Coffee Filter Flowers available.
Updated: May 2, 2023 @ 4:09 pm
Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
The week of May 8th we will have the Kid’s Drop-in Craft: Coffee Filter Flowers available.
Wednesday, May 10th we will have Preschool Story Time: “Spring” at 10:00AM.
Thursday, May 11th we will have the Adult Craft” “Butterfly Decoration” at 10:00AM. Sign-up is required.
The week of May 15th we will have the Kid’s Drop-in Craft: “STEM Indoor Rainbow Lab” available.
Wednesday, May 17th we will have Preschool Story Time “Mix It Up” at 10:00AM.
The Library has begun a year-long reading challenge: “Adventure 365” through the Beanstack app. This challenge is for all ages and no library card is required. Log your reading throughout the 2023 year and earn prizes and tickets for the grand prize drawing of a Kindle or $100 Barnes and Noble gift card!
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.
