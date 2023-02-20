Here is the Watseka Public Library two week look ahead:

The Library has acquired a scratch- off poster of the "Top 100 Books of all time in all Genres." Be the first person to read any of the classic books on the poster in 2023, and you will get to scratch off the poster square, and you will earn a ticket into the grand prize drawing for a Kindle or $100 Barnes & Noble gift card.

