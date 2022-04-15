Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
Saturday, April 30th we will have Morning with Molly and Max: Body Safety presented by Clove Alliance from 10:30AM-11:30AM. Recommended ages 3-8.
Tuesday, May 3rd we will have Preschool Story Time: Mommy's & Daddy's at 10:00AM.
The Watseka Public Library's Spring Book Sale will take place, May 5th, 6th and 7th. We are accepting book donations now through April 30th.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.