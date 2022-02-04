Fine Free February - We love you and we LOVE our books. The library will waive fines in February as long as the materials are returned to the library in good condition. If you previously returned materials but still have an outstanding fine, please come to the library in February. We will waive the fines when we verify that you have returned the material in good condition. Please return your books!
The week of February 7th we will have a Kid's Take Home/Drop-in Craft: Valentines
Tuesday, February 8th we will have Preschool Story Time: Kindness and Love at 10:00AM
Wednesday, February 9th we will have an After School Program: Creative Valentines from 2:00-3:30PM with the WCHS Boys Basketball Team
Tuesday, February 15th we will have Preschool Story TIme: Birthday Fun at 10:00AM
Saturday, February 19th we will have a Family Fun Day at the Library. Train activities will be available for all ages from 9:30AM-12:00PM
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.