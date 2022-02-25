Watseka Public Library has a two-week look at activities planned at the library.
They include:
Tuesday, March 1st — Preschool Story Time: Cars, Trucks, Planes, and Trains at 10:00AM.
The Week of March 7th — Kid's Drop-in/Take Home craft: Mechanical Monsters
Tuesday, March 8th — Preschool Story Time: Dinosaurs at 10:00AM
The Watseka Public Library is planning a Dr. Seuss "Wacky Wednesday Celebration" from 2:00-3:30PM, on Wednesday, March 9th (A Unit #9 early-out day). Children ages 4-9, can enjoy activities any time during the hour and a half time span. Any child attending the program who checks out a book has a chance to win a Cat-in-the-Hat hat. Those who check out books have a chance to win a plastic Dr. Suess book bag.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.