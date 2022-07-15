Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
Read Beyond the Beaten Path" has now concluded. We had 233 people participate and 2,218 books and 71,589 minutes of reading were logged! Great job everyone! We would like to thank the Friends of the Watseka Public Library for making the summer reading program a huge success! We would also like to thank our corporate sponsors: Casey's, McDonald's, Monical's Pizza and Walmart. Thank you for your generous donations and congratulations to all of our prize winners and participants.
Tuesday, July 26th we will have Baby Book Club at 10:00AM.
Tuesday, August 2nd we will have Preschool Story Time "Water Fun" at 10:00AM.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee