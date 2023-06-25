Week of June 26 ALL WEEK
The Bigger the better! Giant Board Games in the Library! Yatzee, Sorry, Checkers, Jenga, Uno, and more available all week during regular hours.
Week of June 26 ALL WEEK
The Bigger the better! Giant Board Games in the Library! Yatzee, Sorry, Checkers, Jenga, Uno, and more available all week during regular hours.
Teens Journals- Week of June 24, Pick up a free writing journal to keep, while supplies last.
Week of July 3, 2023
We will be closed on July 4th, Happy Independence day!
The Bigger the better! Giant Board Games in the Library! Yatzee, Sorry, Checkers, Jenga, Uno, and more available all week during regular hours.
Preschool Story Time 10:00 AM July 5th Fire Fighters
Week of July 10, 2023
Week of July 10th We will have a Scavenger Hunt in the library with candy prizes. One prize per person per day.
Teen and Tween Book Clubs will meet the week of July 10th as follows:
Monday, July 10, 12Again 3:00 PM
Tuesday, June 11, Float 10:00 AM
Wednesday, July 12, Love Letters to the Dead 3:00 PM
Friday, July 14, City of the Beasts 10:00 AM
Friday, July 14, Dear Evan Hansen 3:00 PM
Please call 815 432-4544 to let us know whether or not you will be there, so we can plan the snacks. Also, there is still time, and there are a few books left, first come first serve, if you want to read a second book for book club, you can pick it up at the library.
Preschool Story Time 10:00 AM July 12, Dino-Roar
On Going
Summer Reading June 5-July 14 The Summer Reading Challenge continues! All prizes and incentives must be picked up in person and are available while supplies last! COMPLETION PRIZE Pick up begins Monday, July 3rd for those of you who finish early. You must complete the challenge to be entered into the Grand Prize Drawing for a Kindle, Polaroid Camera, or one of the Pool Floaties!
Weekly Crafts for kids - There will be crafts every week to do at the library or take home (your choice)
The StoryWalk is coming, stay tuned for the grand opening date at Lakeview Park! This is a joint project with the City of Watseka and Public Works.
