In order to borrow books and use the Watseka Public Library's resources, a library card is needed. Unit District #249 students who attend Watseka Community High School are automatically issued a library card as a student of Unit 9 schools – that card is for the student only, not their family.
However, for families outside of the Unit 9 district, the library has made it affordable for families to obtain a library card. Previously, cost of the library card was based upon a person's real estate tax bill. Now, however, there is a flat fee of $99.
Anyone who wants to participate in the many programs and activities the library offers are invited to do so. These events are open to the public and a library card is not required. There are make-and-take events, after-school programs, and preschool story times which can be enjoyed free of charge. Some programs require a sign-up fee but many do not.
For more iformation about the library and its events, call 815-432-4544. You can also visit their Facebook page: Watseka Public Library. Leave a message with any of your questions and someone will get back to you quickly.