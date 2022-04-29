Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
Tuesday, May 10th we will have Preschool Story Time: Over in the Meadow at 10:00AM.
Tuesday, May 17th we will have Preschool Story Time: In the Garden at 10:00AM.
Saturday, May 21st we will have a Family Fun Day: Puppet Show! Activities for ALL AGES will take place between 9:30AM-12:00PM. No library card is required.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.