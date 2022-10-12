Group

Planning the upcoming Presbyterian Church rummage sale are, left to right, Suzie Barragree, Jean Yates, Donna Leonard, Mary Williams, Jan Hansen and Carolyn Cottrell.

 Photo contributed

The ladies of the Presbyterian Church in Watseka are planning a rummage sale Oct. 21-22.

The sale will be from noon-5 p.m. Oct. 21 and 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 22.

Tags

Trending Food Videos