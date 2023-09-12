The Watseka Community High School National Honor Society wills sponsor a blood drive from a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31.
Those who wish to participate save up to 15 minutes when they donate blood by using RapidPass. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass for more information
By donating at this blood drive participants are helping one or more graduating seniors earn a scholarship, according to information provided.
Those who give blood Oct. 21 through Nov. 9 can get a gift card by email plus get a chance to win a monetary prize. Terms apply: rcblood.org/lunch
People can register at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Watseka
For more information go to RedCrossBlood.org, download the Blood Donor App, or call 800-REDCROSS