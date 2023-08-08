Watseka First United Methodist Church is hosting a free Family Fun Carnival on Aug. 20 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Festivities will take place on the empty lot to the west of the church located at 301 S. Fourth Street in Watseka.
According to information provided, activities will include inflatable bounce houses, face painting, photo booth, Slime making, games and crafts. Food will be served during the event. The first 100 K-8th grade students attending will receive a free backpack with supplies included.