The Watseka United Methodist Church Women’s group is planning a rummage sale on Oct. 14-15. The sale will start at noon Oct. 14 and end at 5 p.m., according to information provided. The sale will open 9 a.m. Oct. 15 and end at noon. Saturday will be a “bag sale”—shoppers will be given a cloth bag which can be filled and purchased for $3 per bag.
The Watseka Methodist Church is located at 301 South Fourth Street, Watseka. The rummage sale offers a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. All proceeds from the sale support mission projects.