The Watseka Masonic Lodge #446 recently conducted it's annual community awards night. The officers and members of the Lodge are proud to announce the winners of its annual leadership based scholarship. This year's honorees include Kylee Faupel of Donovan Schools, Elena Newell of Watseka Schools, Nathan Kohn of Central Schools, and Payton Winge of Donovan Schools. They each displayed leadership in different ways throughout their high school journeys and we know they will continue to represent themselves and our area well as they take the next step in their education journey.
The Watseka Masonic Lodge also honored Rich Kingdon as the 2023 Community Builder for his efforts in promoting and growing the community. Rich has been involved in many groups in the community including the Academic Foundation, Elks Club, Iroquois Economic Development Association, along with other charitable causes. Through these efforts he has helped the children of the area, aided in working to develop the economy of the area, and was fulfilling a number of our the core tenants of freemasonry such as Service to Humanity, Integrity, Benevolence, and Charity.