A total of six little ladies entered the 2022 Lil’ Mr. & Miss Firecracker contest in Watseka, according to information from the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce. This year’s contest consisted of a coloring contest for area children ages 3 through 7. Two Lil Miss Firecrackers were selected this year.
Lil Miss Firecracker #1 is Leah Hamilton of Watseka. Leah is 5 years old and is the daughter of Amber and Coy Hamilton.
Lil Miss Firecracker #2 is Ava Conley of Watseka. Ava is 5 years old and is the daughter of Marissa Coonce.
The winners will ride in the 2022 City of Watseka “Born in the USA” Independence Day Parade on July 4th beginning at 10 a.m. All of the coloring sheets will be on display at the chamber office until the 4th of July. The office is located at 110 South 3rd Street in Watseka.