Summer Reading June 5-July 14 The Summer Reading Challenge is now live on the Beanstack app. It's not too late to join the fun and win prizes, The Reading Challenge runs through July 14th. All prizes and incentives must be picked up in person and are available while supplies last! Stop in the library if you need assistance setting up the app or registering.
Teen and Tween Book Clubs for Summer. We still have a few books available for book clubs for Tweens ages 11-13 and Teens 14-18. Stop in the library to join a club and get a free book. A library card is not required. Books must be picked up in person.