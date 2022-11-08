Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
Darcy will be offering a series of classes to demonstrate the apps that the library offers for your phone or tablet. The class will show you how to install the app onto your device and demonstrate using the app. Patrons can sign up for the Beanstack class on either Tuesday, November 15th at 1:00PM OR Thursday, November 17th at 10:00AM. Sign-up is required.
The Week of November 14th we will have the Drop-in Craft "Turkey Paper Bags" available.
Tuesday, November 15th we will have Preschool Story Time: "Turkey Time" at 10:00AM.
The week of November 21st we will have the Drop-in Craft: "Pilgrim Hats" available.
Tuesday, November 22nd we will have Baby Book Club at 10:00AM.
The WPL will be closed Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th in honor of Thanksgiving. The library will resume regular hours Saturday, November 26th from 9:00AM-1:00PM.
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.