The Watseka Public Library invites the public to the library for Family Fun Day from 9:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 21.
This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. The theme for Family Fun Day is Narnia. Narnia is the fictional land where The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, written by C.S. Lewis, takes place. Even if you have never read the books or seen the movies, there will be fun and games for everyone!
Step through the wardrobe into Narnia. The library staff has been busy transforming the children’s section into a winter forest and the castle Cair Paravel. There will be two photo booths where you can pose with Aslan the lion and the Queen of Narnia (a.k.a. the witch). Those with a sweet tooth can taste some Turkish Delight.
While there may be no snow outside, it won’t stop participants from having a friendly indoor snowball fight. There will be crafts, games, activities and prizes. Enter the grand prize drawing by checking out a book Jan. 21. More information can be found on the library’s social media.