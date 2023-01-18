1

Photo contributed

Maddie Suver poses as the Queen in Narnia in preparation for the Watseka Public Library’s Family Fun Day.

 Photo contributed

The Watseka Public Library invites the public to the library for Family Fun Day from 9:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 21.

This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. The theme for Family Fun Day is Narnia. Narnia is the fictional land where The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, written by C.S. Lewis, takes place. Even if you have never read the books or seen the movies, there will be fun and games for everyone!

