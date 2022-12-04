Here is the Watseka Public Library Two Week Look Ahead:
The Watseka Public Library has begun a NEW Reading Challenge: "Once Upon a Winter" for ALL AGES. This challenge will run from December 1st-January 14th. Patrons can log their minutes read and complete fairytale-type activities to earn badges and tickets. Tickets can be entered to win one of our grand prizes. No library card is required. Download the Beanstack app today, or come into the library to sign up!
The week of December 11th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft "Chalk Light" available.
The week of December 11th we will also have the Adult Take Home Craft "Wooden Ornaments" available.
Tuesday, December 13th we will have Preschool Story Time: "Gingerbread" at 10:00AM
The week of December 18th we will have the Kid's Drop-in Craft "Paper Straw Trees" available.
Tuesday, December 20th we will have Preschool Story Time: "Santa" at 10:00AM.
The Watseka Public Library will be CLOSED from Saturday December 24th through Monday December 26th for the Christmas Holiday.
Come check out our Christmas decorations and Winter Wonderland in the children's section!
If anyone is interested in starting a club that meets at the library, please email your proposal to Darcy at watsekadirector@gmail.com
The Watseka Public Library is open to the public! If you live inside the city limits or own property inside the city limits there is no fee for your library card. Non resident cards are also available for a fee.