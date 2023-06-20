The Watseka Public Library is happy to announce that in conjunction with the City of Watseka, it will soon be installing a StoryWalk® at Lakeview Park. According to information provided by the library staff, the StoryWalk is a way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.
A series of metal frames will be installed along the path. Each frame will house pages of a story book. As visitors stroll the path, they will be directed to the next page of the story. The stories will change and the frames will remain in place as a permanent addition to the park. This is an opportunity to read with the family while enjoying some fresh air. Watch for more details and a grand opening date.