In January and February, Kiwanis Club read to kindergarten classrooms within the Iroquois County CUSD 9 — Watseka School District, according to information from the club.
Twice a week Kiwanians read to each class at the beginning of the day. At the end of the program, Kiwanis members donated a book to each kindergarten student for them to take home and enjoy. When kids are read to, their language, cognitive skills, communication, imagination and emotional development grow. The club is happy to restart and continue this tradition, reads the press release.