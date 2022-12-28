Recently the Watseka Kiwanis Club made numerous donations that went directly to serving the children of the area community. They were as follows:
Blessings in a Backpack- These funds donated will help cover the cost of meals for children in the Watseka School District who may otherwise go hungry when school is not in session.
Unit 9 After School Program- This program is for children that want to stay after school. If they do, they get to complete a STEM activity and have a snack.. The supplies for the activity are funded by a grant that the school district received. Our funds went directly to supply the snack.
Cops For Kids- These funds donated by the Kiwanis Club will be used for a McDonald’s treat for the children, and a Walmart shopping trip for the holiday season. Each child gets to spend around $150, and pick out toys for their younger siblings who may not be able to be transported in the squad card.
Toys for Tots- the club donated diapers for children under the age of 1. The reason the club chose to donate diapers instead of toys is because families have a large expense purchasing diapers each month. Club members thought it was a great way to spread holiday cheer to help alleviate stress for the parents.