The Watseka Junior High Science Olympiad team competed at the Illinois State Science Olympiad competition April 22 at the University of Illinois.
Fourteen varsity team members and four alternates combined to help bring home an 8th place finish in Class "A", competing in 23 different STEM events including Bridge Building, Flight, Meteorology, BioProcess, and Codebusting, according to information from Coach Troy J. Simpson.
This is the 13th time, since the team started competing in 1988, that they have earned a top 10 placing, including the last three years. The team earned medals in six events and finished in the top 10 in five other events. In addition to the events which counted towards team standings, the squad competed in two exhibition trial events earning a medal in one of the events and the top ten in the other.
"This was our first year since 2019 that we were able to compete at state in-person, so we had a lot of relearning to do. It was a new experience for all of our students and in many ways it was like starting all over again. We were fortunate to have a few former students who competed at state before help our team get around campus and give words of encouragement. The kids did a great job and for our 6th and 7th graders it was valuable experience to build on for next year. For our 8th graders, we are glad they got to experience what it is like compete at state at U of I after missing the opportunity the last three years," said Coach Simpson.
Rocks and Minerals: Addissen Ulitzsch and Vanysah Hickman – STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Can’t Judge a Powder: Owen Swartz and Avery Pufahl – 2nd Place
Write-It, Do-It: Owen Swartz and Avery Pufahl – 3rd Place
Science Crimebusters: Owen Swartz and Addison Morris – 4th Place
Anatomy: Addissen Ulitzsch and Vanysah Hickman – 5th Place
Bridge Building: Caleb Mustered – 5th Place
Geocaching: Drake Stumpfol and Amelia Marcier – 3rd Place
Varsity Team Members: Harry Bauer, Aaron Greene, Vanysah Hickman, Eli Maulding, Briley Thompson, Addissen Ulitzsch, Elijah Heeren, Caleb Mustered, Avery Pufahl, Owen Swartz, Addison Morris, Betsy Newell, Kate Sabol, Ellie Simpson
Alternate Members: Aya Gray, Colbi Maple, Amelia Marcier, Drake Stumpfol
Coaches: Mr. Troy J. Simpson, Ms. Ashley O’Brien, Mr. Nick Harvey