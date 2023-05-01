The Watseka Junior High Science Olympiad team competed at the Illinois State Science Olympiad competition April 22 at the University of Illinois. 

Fourteen varsity team members and four alternates combined to help bring home an 8th place finish in Class "A", competing in 23 different STEM events including Bridge Building, Flight, Meteorology, BioProcess, and Codebusting, according to information from Coach Troy J. Simpson.

